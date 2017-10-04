With eye-catching fashions, The Bellevue Collection runway shows raise over $93,000 for Special Olympics and Lifespring



by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



FASHION WEEK AT

THE BELLEVUE COLLECTION

September 20-24



The 12th annual Bellevue Fashion Week was held this past weekend with three nights of runway shows and parties at the Hyatt Regency in Bellevue. This year, they raised over $93,000 for Special Olympics Washington and Bellevue Lifespring.



On Saturday (9/23) the big event was The Bellevue Collective runway show featuring fashions from Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Eileen Fisher, Michael Kors and more.



Representing Special Olympics Washington was Kirby Winfield, incoming board chairman. He took the stage with his daughter, Kate, who has Downs Syndrome and Autism, to share her story and to thank the audience for purchasing tickets to the event. He then announced that the money raised will go to help 200 athletes compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, which will be held in Seattle next July - https://www.specialolympicsusagames.org/?.



Introducing the show was Season 4 winner of 'Project Runway,' Christian Siriano, who has designed iconic red carpet looks for the likes of J-Lo, Rhianna, Leslie Jones and more.



Some of the best in eye-candy wore inspired fashions mostly from Ted Baker London, Tommy Bahama and the Armani Exchange.



For more information and post-event news, visit http://fashionweekbellevue.com/



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!