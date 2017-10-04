|Seattle Men's Chorus & Seattle Women's Chorus create harmony in a noisy world with their 2017-2018 Season
------------------------------
October openings are full of brand-new plays
------------------------------
Pacific Northwest Ballet opens new season with George Balanchine's 'Jewels'
------------------------------
Forward Flux Productions presents two new one-act plays
------------------------------
Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection
------------------------------
Tutta Bella takes first place again this year in GSBA's 'Taste of Svedka' cocktail competition
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Janet Jackson returns to impressive form with exciting Key Arena show
------------------------------
TWIST: Seattle Queer Film Festival launches October 12
------------------------------
Crowd-pleasing Battle of the Sexes wins in straight sets
------------------------------
Overeager Friend Request needs to be deleted
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------