Cocktails, shaken, not stirred? Or, 'To whip it, whip it good!'



At the recent Greater Seattle Business Association's (GSBA) Taste of Svedka 'Fierce Competition. Fabulous Cocktail' contest, area mixologists from renowned restaurants and bars, were tasked with creating an '80s-mixtape-inspired craft cocktail.



The beverage team at Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria 'whipped it good' taking home top honors for Best Drink for the second year in a row.



This year's winning cocktail, 'La Frusta'/'The Whip' in Italian, was dubbed 'Tiramisu in a glass' and served up in small 'Devo' inspired red cups (of course).



'La Frusta' / 'The Whip' Cocktail featured Svedka Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Bicerin Italian Chocolate Liqueur, Frangelico, Caffè Umbria cold brew, and Tutta Bella's own Mascarpone WHIP Cream.



All proceeds from the evening benefitted the GSBA Scholarship Fund. You can learn more about the fund and the work of GSBA below.



Finally, the fun and philanthropic cocktail contest is a precursor to EQUALUX: The Taste of GSBA, which is a gala dinner and auction that spotlights member restaurants, bars, caterers and wineries coming together to also raise money for the GSBA Scholarship Fund (to be hosted in Seattle on November 18).



About Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria shares the centuries-old traditions of Neapolitan cuisine, nourishes lives each day and makes a difference in local communities. Founded in 2004, Tutta Bella is the Northwest's first Neapolitan pizzeria to be certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN). Tutta Bella uses the finest imported and locally sourced ingredients along with artisan traditions to bring the definitive Neapolitan culinary experience to guests. Tutta Bella has grown to five neighborhood restaurants in Seattle, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The D'Asporto food truck is the newest member of the Tutta Bella family. Now the fresh wood-fired pizza that everyone loves at Tutta Bella can be shared remotely out at private or community events. For more information, please visit https://tuttabella.com and connect with Tutta Bella on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



About Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA)

Established in 1981, the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) is the largest LGBT and allied chamber of commerce in North America. We represent over 1,100 small business, corporate and nonprofit members who share GSBA's values of promoting equality and diversity in the workplace. GSBA is known nationally for its effectiveness in marketing and providing business development for small businesses, connecting community through business, advocating for civil rights and business, promoting LGBT tourism through Travel Gay Seattle, and investing in the next generation of leaders through the GSBA Scholarship Fund. For more information about GSBA, please visit: http://www.thegsba.org.



The GSBA Scholarship Fund

The GSBA Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to LGBTQ and allied students who exhibit leadership potential, demonstrate strong academic abilities, and are actively involved in school and community organizations. Founded in 1991, the GSBA Scholarship Fund has awarded over 650 scholarships totaling over $3 million. Learn more at: http://thegsba.org/scholarship-home.



Courtesy of Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria



