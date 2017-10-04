Constantine highlights Durkan's experience and approach to building safe and affordable regional transportation



On September 25 at the International District/Chinatown transit station, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced his endorsement of former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan for Seattle Mayor, highlighting her long experience of bringing people together to solve challenges and her smart, regional approach to tackling homelessness, housing, and transportation.



'Jenny Durkan is the best qualified, most experienced candidate to be our mayor. She shares Seattle's values, leads with clarity and determination, and is well prepared to make our city stronger, safer, and more inclusive,' said King County Executive Dow Constantine. 'We share a belief in the power of partnerships to get tough things done, which is why she will be critical to addressing our regional challenges - from tackling homelessness to speeding up light rail to West Seattle and Ballard. In this election, the candidates share the same core beliefs. The distinctions are about who is best prepared to run a major enterprise and to drive real progress. Jenny Durkan has the passion and commitment of an activist, but also the leadership skills and savvy to get the job done.'



'Dow Constantine has transformed King County into one of the best run governments in the country, while providing strong leadership to protect our communities against the Trump administration. From his innovations on climate, to protecting women's health care, he's been an inclusive leader who is committed to making King County the best place to live and work,' said Jenny Durkan. 'As Mayor, I will work side by side with the Executive to fight for more efficient and affordable transit, urgently tackle homelessness, housing, and climate change, and vigorously defend the rights and dignity of all people.'



Courtesy of Jenny for Seattle



