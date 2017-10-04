Leaders pledge to be strong partner to Durkan in Olympia to help implement her bold vision for city



Ten Washington state legislators have announced their endorsement of former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, citing her bold vision to address the urgent challenges facing Seattle and her experience to bring people together to make her plans a reality, including her Seattle Promise proposal. Durkan's endorsements include: Sen. Reuven Carlyle, Rep. Eileen Cody, Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, Sen. David Frockt, Rep. Ruth Kagi, Sen. Marko Liias, Sen. Jamie Pedersen, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Eric Pettigrew, and Rep. Gael Tarleton.



'Our local leaders are the frontlines of fighting for working families and making smart investments in education, transportation, and health care. No matter the issue, we need strong partnerships at the local, state, and federal level if we want to accomplish our bold ideas in Seattle,' said Jenny Durkan. 'As Mayor, I would work closely with our Seattle delegation to invest in free college, reduce property tax burdens, support smart investments in transportation, infrastructure, and affordable housing.'







'Seattle has grown up. We're a big city and we need big city leadership to tackle the real issues, challenges and opportunities facing our future. I know that Jenny has the humility to listen to others, the smarts to implement smart policies from the best cities around the world, and the outreach to bring people together. The reason so many state legislators representing Seattle are behind Jenny is we know that relationships matter and moving forward isn't merely about vision on paper but action on the ground,' said Sen. Reuven Carlyle. 'I particularly like Jenny's Seattle Promise program because it breaks down the silos of government to send every financially needy young person who wants to attend community college in our city a ticket. The Seattle delegation of legislators is 100% on board to help make this policy a reality on the ground.'



'Far too many families and young people can't afford our city. Our next mayor must immediately get to work to seriously address our housing and homelessness crisis, and there's no doubt Jenny is the right person with the right experience to lead Seattle. I look forward to working with Jenny and partners from across our community to help make our city fairer and more affordable,' said Rep. Eileen Cody.



'As I've watched her articulate her vision for Seattle on the campaign trail this year, I've become convinced that Jenny Durkan is the right person to lead our city. Electing her will help Seattle move forward on tough, long-running issues like police reform and affordable housing. She will be a strong advocate for improving Seattle's transit and for aggressive action on climate change,' said Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon.



'At this moment in our city, Jenny Durkan will provide the leadership we need to make a real difference for hard-working families. She will smartly bring people together at the local, county, state, and federal level to ensure we're leading the way on issues like postsecondary education for our young people,' said Sen. David Frockt. 'Especially at a time that our investments in higher education have not kept up with rising costs for the middle class, Jenny can make the dream of college a reality for Seattle public school graduates, and she will closely collaborate at the state level to make this a reality for all Washington students.'



'Jenny Durkan knows that we have to address our affordability crisis from all angles. From making sure the next generation has the best education and training to get a shot at a good-paying job to making our transit more affordable for our residents, Jenny has what it takes to lead Seattle,' said Sen. Marko Liias.



'I have known and admired Jenny Durkan for more than 20 years. Her combination of strong progressive values and broad policy experience will help her immediately get to work tackling the problems our city faces, from homelessness and housing affordability to police use of force,' said Sen. Jamie Pedersen.



'Jenny's Affordable Seattle Agenda is a bold vision to tackle the inequities facing our city. As someone who has been fighting for civil rights for decades, she has the expertise, ideas, and experience to truly make systemic reforms to housing, education, and the criminal justice system,' said Rep. Eric Pettigrew.



'As a parent, legislator and educator, I am endorsing Jenny Durkan because of her commitment to our City being a true partner improving our schools and education,' said Rep. Gerry Pollet (D-46, NE and N Seattle), who is Vice Chair of the House Higher Education Committee, a faculty member at the UW School of Public Health and prime sponsor of legislation to establish a Washington Promise program. 'Jenny Durkan is committed to having the City partner in reducing the tremendous overcrowding of our classrooms across Seattle. Jenny's 'Seattle Promise' will provide EVERY high school student with the opportunities of higher education with a guarantee of free community college, which is a proven way to dramatically boost high school graduation rates and close the achievement gap. I look forward to partnering with Mayor Durkan and the City so every student knows they can attend free community college in Seattle.'



'To lead our city through an unprecedented period of population growth and the problems caused by income inequality, we need a woman who knows how to hire the best people and tackle the toughest challenges head on. We need Jenny Durkan. She loves Seattle. She understands that how we solve our current problems will define our quality of life for years to come. Jenny has the ideas, tenacity, and exceptional experience to ensure that every child, family, and resident will have an equal opportunity to succeed in Seattle. Let's put Jenny Durkan to work for all of us,' said Rep. Gael Tarleton.



Courtesy of Jenny for Seattle



