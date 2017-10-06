                                 
Sunday, Oct 08, 2017
 













 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

posted Friday, October 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 40
Honolulu celebrates Pride
Honolulu celebrates Pride

'2017 Honolulu Pride' Parade + Festival will be Saturday, October 21. The parade kicks off at 11am with a route along Kalakaua Avenue through Waikiki. Festival gates at the Waikiki Shell entrance open at 11:30am. The Festival will wrap up at 6pm.

Each year the 'Honolulu Pride' Parade + Festival brings together Hawaii's diverse LGBT community, friends, families and allies. Generally with two weeks of related events, there are events of interest to everyone in the community. Events range from educational at University of Hawaii, to pool parties at trendy Waikiki hotels and shopping events at Ala Moana Center.

For approximately three weeks, rainbow flags fly over Waikiki, Oahu's tourist district and the parade route. The parade generally draws over 20,000 spectators as it passes through the city and alongside Waikiki Beach.

Over 3,000 festival goers attended the 2016 Pride Festival at Diamond Head Greens, and more than 45 groups, from LGBTQ-owned businesses, community organizations and food and drink vendors had booths at the 2016 festival.

For this year's event line up visit: http://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/2017-honolulu-pride-events/ We'll seen you there!

