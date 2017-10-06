Meet Percy, a 2-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. This gentle pup has a heart of gold, walks great on leash, and has the cutest spotted tongue. As your loyal and energetic best friend, Percy will love exploring the great outdoors with you and will proudly patrol your home with his keen Shepherd senses. Come meet this unique boy today at Seattle Humane!??As with all of our dogs, Percy is neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!??Introduce to children 14 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Percy prior to adoption. Percy would do best in a cat-free home. Please see our adoption advisors for additional behavior information.



Meet Midnight Millie, a sweet 4-year-old black and white kitty! She's a beautiful girl with lots of soft fur and dazzling green eyes. Midnight Millie loves affection of all kinds but especially loves being scratched under her chin. When you find the right spot she'll absolutely melt under your touch. She also purrs with pure delight. Midnight Mille will do best as the only furry companion in the home so she can focus all of her love on her human friends. Come by Seattle Humane today and meet Midnight Mille. She can't wait to be your purr-fect friend! ??As with all of our cats, Midnight Millie is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Shelter updates:

Oct. 7 | 5:30-9:30 PM |Green Lake Park



This year's WALK received a fun makeover! Save the date - Oct. 7 at Green Lake for GLOW IN THE PARK - an evening dog walk to benefit our Disaster and Life-Saver Rescue funds. These programs transfer in at-risk animals from local shelters and beyond, like Texas, to safety at Seattle Humane.



We'll have adoptable pets, music, food trucks, and glow in the dark surprises!



Next adoption special:

Oct. 6-8 | Find your missing piece!



Dogs keep our laps warm, neighborhoods explored, faces licked and hearts fulfilled. They make up a special part of each family's elaborate puzzle! Looking for your perfect match? Find your missing puzzle piece this weekend at Seattle Humane. Adopters can take $25 off adoption fees for dogs 1 year and up! Take advantage of this doggone-great deal Oct. 6-8.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!