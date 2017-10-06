by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Coinciding with the release of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, Pink officially announced the dates of the North American leg of her upcoming world tour, which includes a performance in Seattle next spring. It's expected the pop star will add more shows to the tour, perhaps in Europe, South America and Australia. But you won't have to travel that far to see her, as she'll appear at Key Arena on May 13, 2018.



Pink remains a very close ally of the LGBT community and has gone as far as calling herself an 'honorary lesbian.' From a 2012 interview with the Huffington Post she stated, 'When I first moved to Los Angeles, I was an honorary lesbian of Los Angeles. I wasn't gay, but all my girlfriends were.' She then credited her LGBT support base by saying, 'They've been the most loyal part of what I do. They've been my most loyal friends, to be honest. I've had a lot of my gay boys around, but my gay girls are my rootstalk. They're my honesty in an ocean of bullshit.'



In June, Pink celebrated Pride Month by posting an Instagram photo of her toddler son Jameson wearing a tee-shirt with a rainbow. Within minutes, it received over 160,000 likes.







On August 31, the punk'ish singer-songwriter was presented the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs and gave an emotional, empowering speech about embracing your true identity that centered around a conversation she had with her daughter Willow. The speech followed another explosive live performance by Pink that included some of her biggest hits, like 'Raise Your Glass,' 'Get the Party Started' and 'Fuckin' Perfect.'



Tickets for all dates of the 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018' will go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10am at www.LiveNation.com, or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit www.pinkspage.com/events.



