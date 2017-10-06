The Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF), taking place throughout Greater Seattle October 6-15, is the largest festival of its kind in the U.S. Along with 18 features and 38 shorts representing 11 countries, TSAFF is also bringing Virtual Reality films to the fest, as well as visiting talent from around the world, and more.



On Monday, October 9, for their Centerpiece Gala, TSAFF presents three LGBTQ-focused shorts at the Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Avenue) from 7-10pm.



I Am Bonnie - Bonnie has been on the run from his family and sports fraternity since failing 'sex test' right before the Bangkok Asian Games in 1998. A born Intersex, raised by poor, illiterate and confused parents as a girl child named 'Bandana,' s/he went on to become one of the finest strikers in Indian women's football in her/his short career.



Poshida: Hidden LGBT Pakistan - Holding a mirror up to the Pakistani media, this rare and authoritative investigation spotlights a serial killer who preyed on gay men and the hunting of transgender women for TV entertainment. With unprecedented access, the film uncovers the hidden experiences of transgender men and lesbian women whilst dissecting the legacy of British colonialism and the impacts of U.S. government's gay rights advocacy in Pakistan.



Escaping Agra - After being held against their will in India when their gender and sexual orientation is discovered, Naveen Bhat battles their parents in court and pieces their life back together.



Tickets for the LGBTQ-focused short program are $12 general admission and $10 student/senior.



For complete information about the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, visit tsaff.tasveer.org/



