In these frightening times, many of us find ourselves under attack - because we are trans or nonbinary, and laws are being written about where we are allowed; because we are LGBTQ and shamed for how we love and experience desire; because we live with disabilities and our bodies refuse to submit to the demands of capitalism; because we are black and indigenous and brown and we live in fear of violence from the police; because we aren't the shapes or sizes named desirable; because we are undocumented and are called illegal in this state; because we are trans and cis women still fighting for the right to make choices about our own bodies.



The resistance against our current administration is beautiful, multifaceted and strong. Gay City Arts is thrilled to have the opportunity to rise to meet it, to be part of a new movement growing defiantly up out of the center of what has been cut down. The joy we feel to be part of the swell is why the theme of Gay City Arts Season Five is: RESISTANCE!



October 5-8 - Femmes of Vulgarity - Multimedia Art Showcase | Kara Phoebe - Come be immersed in queer/trans black femme exploration of sensuality, sexuality and erotica. Let's Find Glory in the Vulgarity!



October 19-22 - Get Mad! - Variety Show | Kayla Rosen - A celebration of the ways our madness defies the confines of oppression and helps us dream new possibilities into being



November 9-12 - A Certain Type of Brilliance - A Femme Showcase | Liz Cruz - A celebration of femmes' ability to use our vulnerability and creativity as our greatest assets in resistance to oppression.



November 17-18 - Ordinary Cruelty: A Cabaret - Variety Showcase | Amber Flame - Poetry, Burlesque, Comedy & Music



December 15-16 - Somebody Get Me A Chainsaw - One Man Show | Mark 'Mom' Finley - Mark Finley's unbelievable stories, funny songs, classic performances, and maybe even a giant dildo!



January 11-12; 20-21 - Crip Resistance: To Exist Is To Resist - mixed media: spoken word, film, music, performance | Leah Piepzna-Samarasinha and billie rain - Come witness Seattle based disabled queer artists performing new work honoring and reflecting on the resistance wisdom of our disabled queer ancestors.



January 13-14 & 18-19 - Bet Ya Ungodly Things - Solo Dance-Theatre | Neve Andromeda Mazique-Bianco - A Black, One Femme, Folk-Science Dance Fable Set Up-South



February 8-10 - Cupid Ain't @#%! - Spoken Word | J Mase III An Anti-Valentine's Day Poetry Movemen featureing the bitterest of TQPOC poets talking about failed relationships, love, sex and Cupid that devil himself.



February 22-25 - Yes, Ms. White Lady - Living Memory | Imani Sims An exploration of Black Femme/Non-Binary Identities through the literary and performing arts as a way to resist micro aggressive behaviors we experience daily.



March 8-11 - Queer, Mama. Crossroads - Theater, Play, Drama, Vignettes | Anastacia Renee - Queer, Mama. Crossroads uses the audience as witness to dissect layers of systemic police brutality, racism, queer voices silenced to discover what happens when they are banished to the land of crossover.



March 22-25 - The Darker Side Of The Rainbow - An African American Response To The Wizard Of Oz | Garfield Hillson



April 5-8 - Hijx De Su Madre: Mutaciones, Cruzadas, Desvios, Relajos, Desmadres, Metamorphosis y Time Travel Along Las Fronteras del Ser - Multimedia/Multimedium Experimental Play | Alé Abreu, Norma Alicia Pino, and Fabian Romero - An intergenerational Afro-Indigenous Two-Spirit art collaborative, explores the fluid landscape of bodies, borders, y ser.



May 10-13, 17-20 - Fallen Star - One-Woman Play | Tobi Hill-Meyer - A Trans Superhero Turns Villain and Tries to Take Over the World



SCHEDULE & TICKETS

All shows presented at the Calamus Auditorium at Gay City (517 E Pike St). Showtime: 7pm. Tickets: $15-$20 general admission; $12 students/seniors/disabled. www.gaycity.org/arts/



ABOUT GAY CITY ARTS

Art is the voice, spirit and conscience of every community and is a vital tool for community reflection, dialogue and pride. Through Gay City Arts, Gay City collaborates with local LGBTQ artists to galvanize an audience for queer arts, foster the development of LGBTQ artists and works, and facilitate artistic excellence that is accessible. Gay City Arts is committed to presenting challenging, dynamic and excellent queer art across a wide range of disciplines, including theater, music, dance, film, spoken word, literary and visual arts.



