by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Great news for Morrissey fans, he's coming back. The alternative singer-songwriter, who is also a proud vegan, is returning to Seattle for a concert in the weeks ahead, set to appear November 2 at the Paramount Theatre. The accomplished solo artist, as well as frontman for legendary rock group The Smiths, released the leadoff single, 'Spent the Day in Bed,' last week from his forthcoming new album Low in High School. He usually performs a varied set list from city to city, but no doubt he'll probably introduce newer material when he comes to town in early November. Tickets are on sale now at www.STGPresents.org.



Another big new show to announce is Ed Sheeran, who performed to a huge crowd at the Tacoma Dome this summer. He'll play to a larger audience at CenturyLink Field next summer as part of a 15-city North American stadium tour that kicks off in Pasadena on August 18; Seattle is his second stop on August 25. The 'Shape of You' singer-songwriter will also visit New Orleans, St. Louis, Fargo, Atlanta and Houston, to name a few, on his 2018 itinerary. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.



Wanna see two country superstars for the price of one? Then, saddle up to the Tacoma Dome on November 4 for a concert featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The Nashville power couple are acclaimed, Grammy-winning artists in their own right, but have also collaborated on stage and recorded music together in the 11 years they've been married. You'll hear a lot of good music from these two, likely their respected top hits and a few duets. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via phone at Ticketmaster Express (866-448-7849 or 800-745-3000), or the Ticketmaster app on mobile device.



Other new shows to tell you about: JaRule & Ashanti on November 10 at The Showbox SoDo, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band on November 11 at Key Arena, Walk the Moon on February 16 and 17 at The Neptune, Jacob Sartorius on February 18 at The Neptune and The Darkness on April 3 at The Showbox Market.



If you had plans to see The Kooks next month at The Showbox Market, you'll need to adjust those plans. The English rock band has rescheduled its entire fall North American headlining tour due to being stuck in the recording studio making their next album that is also due next year. The Kooks will now be playing Seattle on June 1, 2018 at the same venue, so hang onto your tickets.



Finally, the music world recently bid farewell to another distinguishable artist, R&B great Charles Bradley. The soul singer got a late start in the industry working as a James Brown impersonator under the moniker 'Black Velvet,' which eventually led to him being discovered and recording his own material under the Daptone Records label. Bradley, who had performed in Seattle in recent years at smaller venues, such as The Neptune, died from stomach cancer on September 23 at the age of 68.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!