                                 
Sunday, Oct 08, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, October 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 40
Sen. Murray statement on Las Vegas mass shooting
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Sen. Murray statement on Las Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON, DC. - [On October 2], Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement after one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history:

'Yet again, Americans awoke today to news of a horrific, senseless shooting that left so many innocent people dead and forced our first responders to risk their lives and run head-first into chaos. As a mother and grandmother myself, my heart hurts for the many parents who just got the call that their child is among the victims. These calls are far too familiar to families in every corner of our country, including my home state of Washington, where community after community has been turned upside down by violence. That includes Freeman High School in Spokane County, where families are still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly shooting that happened barely two weeks ago.

'No parent should have to worry whether their child will return home safe from a day at school. No child should have to worry about whether their parent will return home safe from a night at a concert. And none of us should fall back on justifications, blame, or tweeted thoughts and prayers and think we've done enough to keep our families, friends, and neighbors safe.

'Like so many people, I refuse to believe the politics are too tough to come together to enact common sense policies and do whatever we possibly can to keep our children safe - or that we should sit by as innocent Americans suffer rampant gun violence that is unmatched in any other country in the world. Many people may read this and say now is not the time to talk about gun safety, but like so many moms and dads in our country, I want to know - if not now, when?'

Courtesy of Sen. Patty Murray

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Governor Jay Inslee enthusiastically endorses Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
DOJ rescinds Transgender employment protections
------------------------------
How we can make Seattle - and our country - safer from gun violence
------------------------------
Bellingham teen denied medical care for gender dysphoria at PeaceHealth
------------------------------
Sen. Murray statement on Las Vegas mass shooting
------------------------------
Working families continue to overwhelmingly choose Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
Transportation for Washington endorses Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
Maj. Margaret Witt finds strength in the struggle to TELL all
------------------------------
Town Hall Seattle presents:
Parenting While Queer: A Conversation with LGBTQ Parents About Identity and Family
------------------------------
Pramila Jayapal, Maxine Waters unite community at re-election kick-off
------------------------------
Rainbow flag to be dedicated on Wednesday, October 11, at Stonewall National Monument on Manhattan's Christopher Street
------------------------------
Honolulu celebrates Pride
------------------------------
Lambda Legal urges full 2nd Circuit to protect LGBT people from discrimination at work
------------------------------
Senate urged to press Brownback to clarify remarks on religious persecution of LGBT people
------------------------------
California Gov. Jerry Brown Signs 'Bill of Rights' for LGBTQ Seniors in Long-Term Care
------------------------------
Legal advocates will appeal to Supreme Court after full 5th Circuit denies challenge to anti-LGBT Mississippi law
------------------------------
Jayapal and Smith team up to reform immigration prisons
------------------------------
Pets of the Week
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News