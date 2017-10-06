Durkan announces support of five mew unions who highlight her strong experience, including Machinists, Teamsters and Carpenters



Continuing to build a strong coalition of support, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan announced the support of five unions including: Aerospace Machinists Union District Lodge 751, Teamsters Local 117, Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Port of Seattle Fire Fighters Local 125, and Sailors' Union of the Pacific. In addition to highlighting her strong experience, these leaders commended Durkan's specific plans to expand apprenticeship programs and protect workers, which is part of her Affordable Seattle Agenda.



'Working families in our city want a Mayor who will fight alongside them for good jobs, and who will work with them to make theirs and their families' lives better into the future. Jenny Durkan, herself a former Teamster, has the skills and the experience to be that leader,' said John Scearcy, principal officer of Teamsters Local 117.



'The Machinists are proud to announce our endorsement of Jenny Durkan for Mayor of Seattle,' said Machinists District 751 president Jon Holden. 'Jenny will fight for family wage jobs by protecting industrial and maritime lands. And her support for workforce training will help ensure high skill jobs and livable wages for Seattle workers.'



'Jenny is committed to strengthening worker protections while focusing on issues such as free access to vocational education, promoting apprenticeship programs, and building more affordable housing. Every day, we see first hand the life changing opportunities that apprenticeships provide, which is why her ideas synchronize with our goals,' said Jimmy Haun, Washington State Political Lead for the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. 'She received our support because Seattle needs a leader who will stand strong to protect all workers from crimes like payroll fraud and will strive to connect Seattle's diverse workforce with apprenticeship programs.'



'I'm honored to have the support of so many great unions that are fighting every day to protect worker rights and build strong family wage jobs. One of the most demanding jobs I've had was as a baggage handler for Wien Air Alaska. I was a dues-paying Teamster, and this union job helped me pay for school, so I'm forever grateful for this opportunity,' said Jenny Durkan. 'Working together, we can address rising costs and create more affordable housing while building more opportunities through free college and apprenticeship programs.'



Durkan now has the endorsements of working families including:

Aerospace Machinists Union District Lodge 751; Heat and Frost Insulators and Firestop Containment Workers Local 7; ILWU Local 19; ILWU Local 52; Ironworkers Local 86; M. L. King County Labor Council; Laborers 242; Operating Engineers Local 302; Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters; Port of Seattle Fire Fighters; Local 1257; Professional & Technical Employees (PTE) Local 17; Sailors' Union of the Pacific; Seattle Building & Construction Trades Council; Seattle Fire Fighters Local 27; SEIU 775; SEIU Healthcare 1199NW; Teamsters Joint Council No. 28; Teamsters Local 117; Washington State Council of County and City Employees; UA Local 32 Plumbers and Pipefitters



