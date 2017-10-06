Citing her record of bringing community leaders together to solve complex issues facing Seattle, Transportation for Washington, which is dedicated to preserving, funding, expanding and promoting public transit and transportation choices in Washington State, announced their endorsement for Jenny Durkan for Mayor of Seattle.



'Seattle has an unprecedented opportunity to expand its transportation system to connect people to opportunity. With upcoming light rail expansion and investments in bike, transit, pedestrian, and safety projects, we need a leader who has a demonstrated track record of bringing people together to solve our challenges and deliver results. Jenny Durkan is that leader,' said Shefali Ranganathan, Executive Director. 'We believe that Jenny is the best candidate to implement our shared vision of thriving, affordable, and equitable communities connected by great transit. We are proud to support her.'



'As we grow and create more affordable housing across our city, it is imperative that we provide safe, efficient and well-connected transportation options that make it easier and safer for Seattle residents to get around. Easy and frequent transit for all neighborhoods is an equity issue. I will work to increase mobility while reducing our carbon footprint,' said Jenny Durkan. 'If elected, I will make public transportation more accessible, affordable and reliable in Seattle and our region including improving our 24/7 transit system and accelerate the expansion of light rail to West Seattle and Ballard.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!