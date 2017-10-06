                                 
Sunday, Oct 08, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, October 6, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 40
Transportation for Washington endorses Jenny Durkan
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Transportation for Washington endorses Jenny Durkan

Citing her record of bringing community leaders together to solve complex issues facing Seattle, Transportation for Washington, which is dedicated to preserving, funding, expanding and promoting public transit and transportation choices in Washington State, announced their endorsement for Jenny Durkan for Mayor of Seattle.

'Seattle has an unprecedented opportunity to expand its transportation system to connect people to opportunity. With upcoming light rail expansion and investments in bike, transit, pedestrian, and safety projects, we need a leader who has a demonstrated track record of bringing people together to solve our challenges and deliver results. Jenny Durkan is that leader,' said Shefali Ranganathan, Executive Director. 'We believe that Jenny is the best candidate to implement our shared vision of thriving, affordable, and equitable communities connected by great transit. We are proud to support her.'

'As we grow and create more affordable housing across our city, it is imperative that we provide safe, efficient and well-connected transportation options that make it easier and safer for Seattle residents to get around. Easy and frequent transit for all neighborhoods is an equity issue. I will work to increase mobility while reducing our carbon footprint,' said Jenny Durkan. 'If elected, I will make public transportation more accessible, affordable and reliable in Seattle and our region including improving our 24/7 transit system and accelerate the expansion of light rail to West Seattle and Ballard.'

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Governor Jay Inslee enthusiastically endorses Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
DOJ rescinds Transgender employment protections
------------------------------
How we can make Seattle - and our country - safer from gun violence
------------------------------
Bellingham teen denied medical care for gender dysphoria at PeaceHealth
------------------------------
Sen. Murray statement on Las Vegas mass shooting
------------------------------
Working families continue to overwhelmingly choose Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
Transportation for Washington endorses Jenny Durkan
------------------------------
Maj. Margaret Witt finds strength in the struggle to TELL all
------------------------------
Town Hall Seattle presents:
Parenting While Queer: A Conversation with LGBTQ Parents About Identity and Family
------------------------------
Pramila Jayapal, Maxine Waters unite community at re-election kick-off
------------------------------
Rainbow flag to be dedicated on Wednesday, October 11, at Stonewall National Monument on Manhattan's Christopher Street
------------------------------
Honolulu celebrates Pride
------------------------------
Lambda Legal urges full 2nd Circuit to protect LGBT people from discrimination at work
------------------------------
Senate urged to press Brownback to clarify remarks on religious persecution of LGBT people
------------------------------
California Gov. Jerry Brown Signs 'Bill of Rights' for LGBTQ Seniors in Long-Term Care
------------------------------
Legal advocates will appeal to Supreme Court after full 5th Circuit denies challenge to anti-LGBT Mississippi law
------------------------------
Jayapal and Smith team up to reform immigration prisons
------------------------------
Pets of the Week
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News