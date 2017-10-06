Seattle families come in all colors of the rainbow! On Saturday, October 14, starting at 2pm, Town Hall Seattle is bringing together parents from across the LGBTQ spectrum to share about their home lives - from navigating inquiries from curious strangers, to adventures in explaining how babies are made, to everyday tasks of teething and curfew negotiations.



The event will be held at Plymouth Church Seattle | United Church of Christ (1217 6th Avenue - between University and Seneca Streets) in downtown Seattle. Tickets are $5 and are available through townhall.strangertickets.com. Use the code 'twoqueer' for two free tickets! Tickets will also be available at the door.



Be sure to arrive early! This event will kick off with a Resource Fair from 2:00-3:00pm featuring LGBTQ community groups and family organizations. Resource Fair participants include: Gay City, The Seattle Lesbian, COLAGE, OUT There Adventures, MAIA, Midwifery & Fertility Services, Camp Ten Trees, Lambert House, Coyote Central, Diverse Harmony, QLaw, Justice & Equality Legal Services, PFLAG, Plymouth Church, and Seattle Gay News.



From 3:00-4:30pm, a Panel Discussion on Queer Parenting will be held. Our panelists include Mac McGregor, our first out transgender candidate for Seattle City Council in 2017; Reverend Steven Davis, an openly gay minister with the Plymouth Church and a father of four; Courtney Faria, the Western Region Program Manager of COLAGE, the only national organization by and for people with one or more LGBTQ parents, guardians, or caregivers; and Sarah Toce, partnered lesbian mom who is the founder of The Seattle Lesbian.



NOTE: Childcare is being offered at this event, complimentary. If you would like to take advantage, email patronservices@townhallseattle.org with the number and ages of children that will need care.



This event is presented by Town Hall Seattle in conjunction with Gay City, The Seattle Lesbian, and Plymouth Church.



