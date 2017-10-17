WASHINGTON, DC - [On October 11], the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, announced its endorsement of Jenny Durkan in the race for mayor of Seattle. The HRC estimates approximately 389,000 of Seattle's 512,000 registered voters are 'equality voters' - meaning they are strong supporters of LGBTQ equality.



'Jenny Durkan is a proven leader with a passion for justice, fairness, and equality,' said JoDee Winterhof, HRC Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs. 'As the first out LGBTQ US attorney appointed by President Obama, Durkan knows the importance of leading by example and has a clear vision to make Seattle an even stronger and more vibrant community. We are proud to endorse Jenny Durkan for mayor of Seattle.'



'I am proud to have earned the endorsement of the Human Rights Campaign, which was a critical partner in the fight for marriage equality and which stood against the harmful and discriminatory anti-trans ballot initiative earlier this year. For decades, I've been fighting for full civil rights and LGBTQ equality, and as the next mayor of Seattle, I will fight tirelessly for fairness and equality for every person in our city,' said Jenny Durkan. 'While Seattle has led the nation on equality, our city and country face constant attacks from the Trump administration and those who want to roll back progress on civil rights, which is why our city needs a mayor who has the experience and vision to protect our values.'



Durkan became the first out LGBTQ US attorney when she was appointed the US Attorney for the Western District of Washington in 2009, where she served until 2014. Proving her commitment to equality, Durkan created a civil rights unit within the US Attorney's Office to focus on housing discrimination, job discrimination, and the rights of returning veterans.



The HRC recently announced a bold, proactive grassroots expansion with the launch of HRC Rising - a campaign to accelerate progress in states from coast to coast, resist the politics of hate, fight anti-LGBTQ legislation, and fuel pro-equality candidates and initiatives. The expansion is the biggest strategic investment in the organization's 37-year history.



The Human Rights Campaign is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. The HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.



Courtesy of the Human Rights Campaign



