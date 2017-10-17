Hello from Pride Foundation and the GSBA Scholarship Fund!



We are excited to announce that our scholarship application has opened.



These scholarships are for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and ally students of any age from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, or Washington. This support is for students pursuing any kind of post-secondary education -- including community college, public or private colleges & universities, trade schools/apprenticeships, or certificate programs.



Since 1990, Pride Foundation and GSBA have awarded more than $7.82 million in scholarships to support the educational pursuits of LGBTQ and ally students.



There are over fifty different types of scholarships, but only one web-based application for students to complete.



Scholarship applications are completed online through the Pride Foundation or the GSBA Scholarship Fund websites and are due on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm AKST | 5:00 pm PST | 6:00 pm MST.



To assist students applying for these scholarships, we will hold Scholarship Application Workshops throughout the Northwest and online in the fall. See the Pride Foundation website for specific times and locations.



https://www.pridefoundation.org/



We look forward to receiving applications and to another year of partnering with our communities to support tomorrow's leaders!



With hope,



Gunner Scott, Director of Programs, Pride Foundation



Travis Mears, Director of Development & Scholarship Programs, GSBA



About Pride Foundation

Pride Foundation is a regional community foundation serving the Northwest region of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.



Mission

Pride Foundation inspires giving to expand opportunities and advance full equality for LGBTQ people across the Northwest.



Vision

We envision a world in which all LGBTQ youth, adults, and families enjoy the freedom to live safely, openly, and genuinely.



Learn more at: https://www.pridefoundation.org/about/mission-vision-values/



About the GSBA Scholarship Fund

The GSBA Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to LGBTQ and allied students who exhibit leadership potential, demonstrate strong academic abilities, and are actively involved in school and community organizations. The fund is a program of the Greater Seattle Business Association.



Mission

To invest in the education of a diverse group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied students who have the capacity and vision to be the next generation of leaders working to create a better world for all.



Vision

Diverse leaders who have the vision, compassion and capability to solve global issues and secure human rights for all.



Learn more at: http://thegsba.org/scholarship-home/about-us



Courtesy of Pride Foundation and the GSBA Scholarship Fund



