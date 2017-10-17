by Dan Frickell, Former Chairman - Seattle Prime Timers



It is hard to believe that we are celebrating our 25th anniversary this October. Yes, Seattle Prime Timers have been around for 25 years and plan to make the next 25 years just as great as the last 25 years. We hope that everyone is enjoying our club and making the most out of everything that we offer each of you. The Seattle Prime Timers chapter is part of Prime Timers World Wide. There are chapters in all of the major cities throughout the United States and Canada, and in Australia and Israel as well.



What is Seattle Prime Timers about? We are a group of gay men, 40 years and older, getting together and having a great time together. We enjoy eating together and have a monthly potluck besides dining outs at many different types of restaurants. We have coffee once a month at Kaladi Brothers Coffee, card games at Ballard NW Senior Center, a unique Rap Group, and many different events from time-to-time. In the summer, we have a picnic at Woodland Park where the club provides all high-quality barbeque items.



In December, the club has a holiday party where we all get together and have a great time. We also exchange an inexpensive gift for someone in the club. Often it is a good laugh gift. We invite everyone to attend each of these events. Come and enjoy these and many other events with your friends. Members are always welcome to stage events of their own.



Seattle Prime Timers was started in October 1992. It began in the living room of one of the group's founders. My first time to an event was at a potluck at the Nettleton Apartments. We had our potlucks at the Nettleton for several years before moving our potluck dinners to Seattle First Baptist Church. We were there for many years before moving to our current location at Capitol Hill Presbyterian Church.



We meet for our potluck meals on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 2pm. We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary on October 21st. We encourage each of you to come and join us in celebrating. It is time for all to look forward to the next 25 years. Please remember that our club cannot function without every one of us working to make our club better. You can sponsor an event, and become a member of the Steering Committee. So, please come and help us to celebrate our great club.



For more information, visit www.seattleprimetimers.org. We also publish a monthly e-newsletter.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!