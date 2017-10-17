Meet Prime, a 5-year-old Whippet/Pit Bull Terrier mix who would love to be your snuggle buddy. He prefers an easy walk, and a little more time to get used to his environment. Once he gets to know you, his favorite spot in the world is where he can be right next to and love on his people. Prime would do well with a quiet owner who can help his personality shine. He's sure to be a sweet and loyal member of your family. If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did!??As with all of our dogs, Prime has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!??Introduce to children 16 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Prime prior to adoption. Cat free home. Please see our adoption advisors for additional behavior information.



Meet Wicket, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair with the unforgettable snippet of black on her nose. Charlie Chaplin you say? You bet! That little 'mustache' matches that bemused expression you will always find in her face. Her eyes are always round and bewildered as if to say, 'What's going on humans?' It's just adorable and unforgettable. Don't miss out on meeting Wicket, come to Seattle Humane today!??As with all of our cats, Wicket is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw! Current adoption special



Weekday Wags and Whiskers | Daily through 9/13

Why wait for the weekend to have fun and change your life? Adopt a pet at Seattle Humane from Oct. 9-13 to take advantage of $50 off adoption fees for adult dogs or waived fees for cats. Let the weekday adventure (and beyond) begin now! See adoptable pets at Seattle Humane dot o-r-g or drop by the shelter in Bellevue to meet new friends. Seattle Humane makes happy memories every day - make the next one yours!



