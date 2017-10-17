                                 
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, October 13, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 41
National Park Service drops sponsorship of flag raising at Stonewall National Monument
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
National Park Service drops sponsorship of flag raising at Stonewall National Monument

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

The National Park Service pulled out of a flag-raising ceremony at the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on the same day Tony Perkins announced that Donald Trump would be the featured speaker at the 2017 Values Voter Summit.

The Stonewall event was scheduled for October 11, and was to have featured a rainbow flag and a speech by National Park Service director Barbara Applebaum. Applebaum dropped out at the last minute, organizers said, and the Park Service dropped its sponsorship of the event.

Ann Northrop, co-host of Gay USA, who presided over the ceremony, said, 'This is an unbelievably petty, sleazy, transparent bit of cruelty by the Trump administration. Evidently, we are so filthy to them and their right-wing supporters that they can't even be associated with a few yards of rainbow fabric.'

The event went on as scheduled without Applebaum or her agency.

According to Gay City News, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose department has jurisdiction over the National Park Service, ordered Park Service employees to certify that the flagpole adjacent to the Stonewall Inn was not technically on federal land so that no rainbow flag would be flying on US government property.

The Stonewall Inn and the adjacent eight acres were designated a national monument by President Obama to commemorate Pride Month 2016.

The same day that the Trump administration snubbed the Stonewall ceremony, Family Research Council boss Tony Perkins announced that Donald Trump would speak at the Values Voters Summit to be held October 13 through 15.

Also on the Values Voters agenda are House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.); Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), Mark Walker (R-N.C.), and Chris Smith (R-N.J.); Dr. Bill Bennett; Dana Loesch; 'Duck Dynasty's' Phil Robertson; Laura Ingraham; Todd Starnes; Dr. Sebastian Gorka; Steve Bannon; former judge Roy Moore; and Lt. Col. Oliver North.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
HRC endorses Jenny Durkan for mayor of Seattle
------------------------------
Civil-rights icon Congressman John Lewis on LGBT equality, social justice
------------------------------
National Park Service drops sponsorship of flag raising at Stonewall National Monument
------------------------------
Connect and engage with Generations Aging with Pride leadership and supporters on Capitol Hill Oct. 23
------------------------------
MARK MY WORDS: Silencing LGBT Pride in Egypt
------------------------------
Is LGBT support for broad social-justice issues a new thing?
------------------------------
Roy Moore backed by neo-Confederate money man

LGBT folks aren't the only ones they hate
------------------------------
Greece passes gender identity law

Prime minister affirms 'right to self-determination'
------------------------------
The New Purr Cocktail Lounge celebrated their Grand Opening in Montlake last week
------------------------------
Pride Foundation and GSBA Scholarship Fund announce 2018 scholarship application timetable and workshops
------------------------------
Happy 25th anniversary Seattle Prime Timers

Seattle Prime Timers to host 25th anniversary potluck Oct. 21
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News