Generations Aging with Pride, Seattle's newest resource for all things LGBTQ aging, is hosting a community conversation at Miller Community Center (330 19th Ave. E. at E. Harrison St) on Monday, October 23 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Board members and the new outreach coordinator, Liz Illg, will be on hand to answer questions about the group's plans for the future. Generations Aging with Pride, affectionately known as GAP, is committed to promoting, connecting and developing innovative programs and services that enhance belonging and support, eliminate discrimination, and honor the LGBTQ elders in Seattle with funding and support from the City of Seattle.



Illg, who joined the organization less than a month ago, is eager to meet and greet community members who share LGBTQ aging concerns. 'We're not getting any younger,' she said recently, 'and we need to use our knowledge and skills to make sure our community institutions do right by their LGBTQ elders.' As a veteran of the early Lesbian Resource Center days and as co-founder of the Lesbian Cancer Project in the early '90s, Illg is no stranger to advocacy and community organizing.



The board of Generations Aging with Pride, reflecting the diversity and history of service to Seattle's LGBT community, will be present at the event. The board is led by co-chairs Karen Fredriksen-Goldsen and Ruben Rivera-Jackman, and other members include Patricia Throop, Paulette de Coriolis, Marsha Botzer, Jessica Coifman, Leo Egashira, Jeff Howard, Debbie Jae, Pat McIntyre, Rita Smith, Maureen Linehan and Tiffany Kopec.



The Miller Community Center is located on the east side of Capitol Hill at 330 19th Ave. E. at E. Harrison St (a block north of E Thomas St, and a block and a half south of Country Doctor Community Clinic in Seattle and is handicap accessible. Transit: #8 and #12 stop one block south at E. Thomas St. The #10 and #48 are within a few blocks walking distance or one can transfer from those routes to the #8 at 15th Ave. & E. John St and 22nd Ave. & E. John St. respectively. (The #43 route also stops at 19th Ave. & E. Thomas St but doesn't run throughout the day so check the bus scheduled.)



People interested in LGBTQ aging issues are invited to join in the conversation. Please RSVP at info@gapseattle.org. If you would like more information, please contact Liz Illg, Outreach Coordinator at (206) 495-8312 or email at info@gapseattle.org .



