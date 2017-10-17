by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Roy Moore - twice removed from office as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and now the Republican nominee for US Senate from Alabama - is notoriously anti-Gay. In fact, he was removed from his post at the Alabama Supreme Court in April because he illegally urged state judges to defy the US Supreme Court's Obergefell ruling and refuse to marry same-sex couples.



It turns out that LGBT folks aren't the only ones Moore and his backers hate, however.



According to a report in Talking Points Memo (TPM), Moore, his foundation, and his various political campaigns have received 'well over a half-million dollars over the past decade-plus' from Michael Anthony Peroutka, a neo-Confederate and 'dominionist.'



Dominionism is a right-wing Christian ideology that aims at establishing a Christian nation governed by biblical law.



Peroutka is a former board member of the League of the South - designated as a 'hate group' by the Southern Poverty Law Center - which calls for Southern states to secede and form a Christian nation run by an 'Anglo-Celtic' elite.



As the 2004 Constitution Party presidential nominee, Peroutka received the League of the South's endorsement, although the group usually boycotts federal elections because they refuse to recognize the post-Civil War federal union.



'I come from Maryland, which by the way is below the Mason-Dixon Line,' Peroutka said in a campaign speech to the League.



'We'd have seceded if they hadn't of locked up 51 members of the legislature. And by the way, I'm still angry about that.'



In that speech, Peroutka praised his daughter for refusing to play the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic' in her school band, and praised his son for calling the Confederate rebel flag the 'American flag.'



'Of course the South is this remnant of a Christian understanding of law and government where there is a God and government is God-ordained. That stands right in the way of this pagan understanding that the state, the new world order, is God,' he continued, warning that secularists were out to destroy the South.



In 2012, speaking at the League's annual convention, Peroutka urged the audience 'to take a biblical worldview and apply it to civil law and government,' rather than arguing about what is or isn't in the US Constitution.



'I don't want the people from the League of the South to for one minute think that I am about reforming the current regime, and studying the Constitution is about reforming the regime,' he declared.



'I, like many of you and like Patrick Henry, have come to the conclusion that we smelled a rat from the beginning.'



Peroutka then asked the crowd to 'stand for the national anthem' - and played 'Dixie.'



Moore himself has ties to the League as well. For example, his so-called Foundation for Moral Law - another dominionist group - hosted the League's Secession Day event in 2009 and 2010. Secession Day, of course, celebrates the Southern states' secession from the Union in 1861.



According to BuzzFeed, Moore gave a 1995 keynote address to the Council of Conservative Citizens - a white supremacist group that Charleston mass murderer Dylann Roof said was a key influence on his thinking.



Moore's office is adorned with a portrait of Jefferson Davis and busts of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.



