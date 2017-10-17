The New Purr Cocktail Lounge at 2307 24th Ave. E. in Montlake opened Wednesday, October 4 with a great crowd. For those of you who ride the bus the New Purr Cocktail Lounge is right on the #48 bus line just across and down the street from the northbound E. McGraw St stop at Mont's Market and just down the street half a block from the southbound E. Calhoun St stop by the Montlake Library.



Ernie Lou was there and commented, 'Barbie and her team have done a great job creating a great bar and lounge for the new Purr location! Great place and layout!'



Photos courtesy of Ernie Lou.



