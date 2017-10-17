                                 
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017
 
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, October 13, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 41
The New Purr Cocktail Lounge celebrated their Grand Opening in Montlake last week
The New Purr Cocktail Lounge at 2307 24th Ave. E. in Montlake opened Wednesday, October 4 with a great crowd. For those of you who ride the bus the New Purr Cocktail Lounge is right on the #48 bus line just across and down the street from the northbound E. McGraw St stop at Mont's Market and just down the street half a block from the southbound E. Calhoun St stop by the Montlake Library.

Ernie Lou was there and commented, 'Barbie and her team have done a great job creating a great bar and lounge for the new Purr location! Great place and layout!'

Photos courtesy of Ernie Lou.

